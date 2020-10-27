PICKENS — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame volleyball team finished the regular season with a flourish with three wins over respected opponents and now turns its attention to the playoffs.

“We faced some tough competition this week, but our young ladies focused on each of their roles, remained enthusiastic and played very competitively,” said Lady Blue Flame Head Coach Rikki Owens. “It was great to finish this last week strong as we enter the first round of the playoffs Tuesday with A.C. Flora on our home court.”

The Lady Blue Flame played the Lady Falcons of A.C. Flora (Columbia) at home Tuesday evening in the friendly confines of Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium in Pickens, with results unavailable at press time. If Pickens wins, it will play again Thursday at home at 6:30 p.m. against the winner of Eastside and Catawba Ridge. The Lady Blue Flame will have home-court advantage all the way through the Upper State Championship if they keep winning.

Pickens hosted former region opponent Belton-Honea Path Oct. 20 and defeated the Lady Bears in three sets, 25-15, 25-17, 25-22. The Lady Blue Flame then traveled to Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville Oct. 22 for a tri-match and downed the 5A Lady Rams 25-23, 25-22, then defeated perennial playoff rival Eastside Lady Eagles (Greenville) 25-21, 25-13.

During the BHP match, senior Maddy Gentry was the assists leader with 24, followed by sophomore Lauren Dow with 13. Junior Caroline Lucas led in kills with 10, and junior Calie Covey had nine. Junior Ali Pace was the digs leader with 20, followed by Maddy Gentry with 10, and Dow was the top blocker with four, and Lucas had one.

The Lady Blue Flame finished the regular season with a 16-5 record and were the 4A Region 1A regular-season champion with an 8-0 record.