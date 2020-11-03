PICKENS — The Pickens Middle School volleyball team completed its seventh consecutive undefeated season by winning the AOP Conference Division II Tournament title and stretched its winning streak to 114 straight matches under the direction of head coach Mellie Crumpton.

“I am very thankful we were able to complete our 2020 season especially for our players because they have put in so much hard work,” Crumpton said. “I am also proud of the girls because of all the challenges they were faced with throughout the season. Our practices and matches looked different because of Covid-19, but the girls did not let that interfere with their drive and determination.”

The Sparks also won its seventh consecutive regular-season title with a perfect record of 12-0 and were the number seed in the division tournament held October 24 at Wren High School. Due to Covid-19, only the top four teams were invited to the tournament.

Pickens opened the tournament with a 25-11, 25-10 win over the Walhalla Razorbacks in the semifinals. The Lady Sparks then defeated Powdersville 25-14, 21-25, 25-21, 25-18 in a thrilling finals to claim its eighth End-of-Year Tournament Championship in the last nine years.

“The finals were amazing for the players, coaches, and the fans,” Crumpton said. “Both teams were giving all they had with awesome rallies, great serves, thrilling defense, blocks left and right, and a mixture of offensive plays which led to the best matchup this season between the Powdersville Patriots and the Lady Sparks. The atmosphere was so exciting! That’s the kind of finals you want! I could not be more proud of all the players! I am super proud of Faith Dorton and the role she played in Saturday’s tournament. One of our starting middles was not with us Saturday and Faith stepped up off the bench, without missing a beat, and helped lead the Lady Sparks to another tournament title.”

Leading the offense for the Lady Sparks (14-0) this season was Sadie McKinney with 52 kills, Lily Clarkson with 38, and Ava Harrington with 38. The Lady Sparks ended the season with a 92.1 serving percentage which was led by Ashlyn Knight with 74 aces, Lily Clarkson with 58 aces, and Ava Harrington with 35 aces.

Crumpton now has a record of 145-6 in her nine years leading the Pickens Middle School volleyball team.

“I have the privilege of working with a great squad of coaches who help me in every way possible. Coach Tommy (Crumpton), Coach (Jill) Henderson, and Coach Ken (Vanderhoof) put in so much work behind the scenes, and I am thankful for each and every one of them.”

The Lady Sparks will start the 2021 Season with a 114 matching winning streak, but Crumpton just wants her players to enjoy their season.

“I know each year the players put pressure on themselves to ‘keep the streak going’ but we, the coaches, simply want them to enjoy their season as a Lady Spark and do their best,” Crumpton said. ” I believe that is exactly what this team did. This special group of ladies will be missed, but we wish them the best and we always say, ‘Once a Spark, always a Spark,’ so we expect to see them soon.”