PICKENS — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame volleyball team defeated the Indian Land Lady Warriors in three sets Monday night to win the 4A Upper State Championship.

The Lady Blue Flame will play in the state championship match Thursday evening against the Hilton Head Island High School Lady Seahawks. The match will be played at Irmo High School, but the time had not been determined late Monday night.

The Upper State Championship match was played Monday night in the friendly confines of Coach Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium on the Pickens High School campus, where the Blue Flame did not lose in 2020.

“Once again our defense showed up,” said Lady Blue Flame Head Coach Rikki Owens, “and we did what we needed to do on our side of the net. Our girls are so unselfish, and they communicated so well with each other all night. Maddy Gentry’s senior leadership was phenomenal, and our fans tonight were just amazing!”

The Lady Blue Flame defeated Indian Land 26-24, 25-19, 25-22. The Lady Warriors entered the contest against Pickens with a 21-2 overall record.

This is the fourth consecutive Upper State title for the Pickens Lady Blue Flame, and it’s the seventh Upper State title in the last nine years. The Lady Blue Flame’s record currently stands at 19-5, and all five losses came at the hands of larger 5A schools.

In the first round of the playoffs at home Oct. 27, the Lady Blue Flame defeated the A.C. Flora Lady Falcons of Columbia in three sets, 25-11, 25-14, 25-15. In the second round of the playoffs at home Oct. 30, the Lady Blue Flame defeated the Eastside Lady Eagles of Greenville, a perennial playoff opponent for Pickens, in three sets, 25-17, 26-24, 25-22.