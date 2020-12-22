PICKENS — The Pickens High School girls’ basketball team beat the Palmetto Lady Mustangs twice last week to run its record to a perfect 4-0. The high-flying Lady Blue Flame team is averaging 60 points per game in its first four games.

The Lady Blue Flame basketball team won its third game of the season Dec. 15 against the Palmetto Lady Mustangs 60-48 in a non-region game played in Williamston. Pickens played Palmetto again on Dec. 17, this time in the friendly confines of Coach Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium on the Pickens High campus, and came away with a 48-25 victory.

“This team adapts well and is very flexible,” said Rikki Owens, Lady Blue Flame basketball coach. “We focused on our defense and changed things up, and they did well.”

In the first Palmetto game, seventh-grade guard Ava Owens had 25 points, eight rebounds and 13 steals. Junior center Caroline Lucas had 14 points and six rebounds, and sophomore guard Macie Gentry had nine points and pulled down eight rebounds. Freshman forward Maggie Chambers had five points and nine rebounds.

In the second Palmetto game, Lucas had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Gentry had 11 points and five assists. Owens had eight points, seven rebounds and 13 steals.

The Lady Blue Flame opens the New Year with its first region contest Tuesday, Jan. 5 at Travelers Rest. The first home region game will be Friday, Jan. 8 against Westside of Anderson.