Lauren Dow (left) and Jayden Harden, who both play volleyball for Carolina One clubs, show off the dozens of presents that were donated to the Celebrating Communities Upstate Christmas Giveaway.

PICKENS — The Pickens Carolina One 18 Elite volleyball team pitched in over the weekend and helped three area charities.

The volleyball team collected gifts and took part in the Celebrating Communities Upstate Christmas Giveaway on Saturday. This nonprofit community charity event took place Saturday in Clinton, Greenville, Pendleton and Anderson. The Pickens Carolina One 18 Elite club sponsored the Pendleton site, which was held at Palmetto Village Apartments. The charity event was sponsored by the nonprofit Zone Service Inc., and more than 500 families were impacted by this event.

Food, toys, and bicycles were given out to families in need. Carolina One 18 Elite also privately sponsored two families and will be presenting gifts to them this week. The volleyball team collected food donations for United Christian Ministries as well.

The Pickens team, which goes by the name “Pride,” also donated 11 basketballs to Toys for Tots, and these were in honor of Grant Harrelson, a 16-year-old student at Wade Hampton High School who was recently killed in a vehicle accident. Grant was the son of Pickens High School Boys Basketball Coach Jeff Harrelson.

Pride volleyball team members are Maddie Gentry, Ryleigh Taylor, Averi Jones, Emma Van Daele, Calie Covey, Maggie Sizemore, Lauren Fowler, Caroline Lucas, Peyton Burkett, Polly McCollum and Lauren Dow.

Pride is coached by Pickens’ sports legend Nikki Anthony, who won four state volleyball championships at Pickens High School. She played volleyball and basketball at Florida State University and then played professional basketball in Europe.

Carolina One Volleyball is a locally owned, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting volleyball in Upstate South Carolina. Carolina One is the longest-running volleyball club in the state of South Carolina.