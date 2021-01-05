Pickens VB runner-up in Charleston tourny

PICKENS — The Pickens Carolina One 18 Elite volleyball team went 6-1 at the January Jam in North Charleston Dec. 2-3, finishing second among a powerful group of teams.

The Pickens Carolina One club volleyball team, which goes by the name “Pride,” features upper-level players from five area high schools: Pickens, Easley, Powdersville, Pendleton, and Seneca. Pride is coached by Pickens’ Nikki Anthony, who won four state volleyball championships at Pickens High School.

“I am very proud of this group of young ladies’ performance this weekend, but I am elated at the growth and camaraderie that has begun to form,” Anthony said. “We played with pure heart right to the very end. I truly feel this was a tremendous start to an epic journey. With only three seniors on this 18’s team, Pride has a bright future for not only this year but for years to come, and I am honored to coach every single one of them.”

Pride’s only loss during two days of competition at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston was in the Gold Division Championship, where they lost to FCA Upstate in a three-set thriller, 25-19, 22-25, 13-15.

Anthony said the January Jam tournament was one of the most competitive she has witnessed in South Carolina. “In my 12 years coaching the Carolina One volleyball club in Pickens, these were some of the most talented teams I have ever seen in the Palmetto Region,” she said. “It is exciting to see not only our sport grow, but our region becoming a true powerhouse in USA Volleyball.”

Carolina One Volleyball is a locally owned, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting volleyball in Upstate South Carolina. Carolina One is the longest-running volleyball club in the state of South Carolina.