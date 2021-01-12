SWU announces attendance policies for Spring 2021

CENTRAL — The Southern Wesleyan University Athletics Department has made the decision to allow only essential personnel into Historic Tysinger Gymnasium during the Spring 2021 Basketball and Volleyball seasons. Spectators will be allowed at all outdoor venues with social distancing. Masking will be encouraged at all outdoor venues, and will be required if family parties are within six feet of non-family parties.

“I know we would all like to be in attendance at all events cheering on our WARRIORS and we would love that too,” said Director of Athletics Julia Reininga. “But unfortunately this tough decision had to be made for spectator attendance right now. We need to put the health and safety of our student athletes, coaches and staff at the forefront. Please check our website for links to watch games and track stats. Thank you in advance for your cooperation. We look forward to the time where the stands will be full and we will be cheering on the WARRIORS all together.”

Attendance policies for all road contests against Conference Carolinas and non-conference opponents will be at the discretion of the host institution. Fans are encouraged to check with the host institution for any restrictions on attendance.

As in years past, the Southern Wesleyan Sports Information Office will stream all home contests on the Conference Carolinas Digital Network. This will also include a free “on-demand” feature, where fans can rewatch any of the Warriors’ home and away contests at any time. Events can be viewed using streaming devices such as Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire.

The Southern Wesleyan’s Men’s and Women’s basketball teams both set to open their seasons on the road on Wednesday, Jan. 13 as they travel to Banner Elk, N.C., to take on the Lees-McRae Bobcats. The first home game of the season will be on Jan. 19 as the Warriors welcome Belmont Abbey to Historic Tysinger Gymnasium.

Women’s Volleyball will kick-off the spring 2021 campaign on the road at North Greenville on Feb. 26 before returning to Tysinger Gymnasium to host the Erskine Flying Fleet on March 5.

All outdoor sports are scheduled to open up their seasons in February.