Lady Blue Flame fall in OT

Macie Gentry Courtesy photo

PICKENS — In its first region game of the season, the Pickens Lady Blue Flame basketball team went toe-to-toe for four quarters with the Travelers Rest Lady Devildogs at their gym before falling in overtime 75-67.

Lady Blue Flame Coach Rikki Owens said the Pickens team is very young, yet they sometimes play well beyond their years.

“Our starting lineup is a seventh-grader, two freshmen, a sophomore, and a junior,” she said. “The future is so bright for these young ladies. Ava (Owens) handled a pressure situation and knocked down two huge foul shots that sent us into overtime. We just ran out of gas during the overtime period, and it came down to a lack of experience. No worries, these girls are making a name for themselves and continue to put in the work and get better every time they step out on the court.”

During the Travelers Rest game, played Jan. 5, freshman forward Maggie Chambers had 18 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. Seventh-grade guard Ava Owens had 14 points and six steals. Freshman guard Hannah Campbell scored 12 points and pulled down six rebounds, and sophomore guard Macie Gentry had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Lady Blue Flame, who are now 4-1 overall and 0-1 in the region, were scheduled to play region opponent Walhalla Lady Razorbacks Tuesday evening in the friendly confines of Coach Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium on the Pickens High campus in a game too late to be included in today’s story. Non-region foe Eagle Ridge High School of Salem is scheduled to visit Pickens High Thursday for a contest with the Lady Blue Flame set to begin at 6 p.m.