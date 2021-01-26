Pickens Rec. lauded

Milton Aleman, SCAP Youth Coach of the Year and Cheri Anthony, Pickens Recreation director. Courtesy photo

PICKENS — The city of Pickens Recreation Department was recently recognized twice at the 2020 South Carolina Recreation and Parks Association Sports Management Institute’s luncheon on Dec. 4 in Hilton Head.

The South Carolina Athletic Program (SCAP), is a branch of the South Carolina Recreation and Parks Association. Seven awards are given annually in four classifications: Athletic Dept. of the Year, Professional of the Year, Youth Coach of the Year and Parent/Volunteer of the Year.

This year, a Pickens Recreation Dept. Coach, Jose “Milton” Aleman, was awarded the SCAP Youth Coach of the Year Award for volunteer services and dedication to athletic programs in the state of South Carolina.

Milton has coached for 23 years for the Pickens Recreation Dept., according to Recreation Director Cheri Anthony.

“When Milton does decide to hang up his soccer cleats, the legacy he leaves behind will be immeasurable,” said Anthony. “It is very clear that he has been and continues to be a key person in our soccer program successes. If counted, the number of kids who have benefited from his selflessness and respect for the game would be enormous. We are so thankful for Milton.”

The Pickens Recreation Dept. was also awarded the 2020 South Carolina Athletic Programs Branch Athletic Department of the Year Class I.

To be nominated to receive this award a department must be a SCRPA and SCAP agency member and complete all requirements, which include an application and question package. This is the second time in three years that the Recreation Dept. has won this award.

Both awards are voted on by a peer committee of SCAP representatives.

Congratulations to Milton and the Recreation Dept.!