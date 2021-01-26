Green Wave bests Blue Flame

Caroline Lucas Courtesy photo

PICKENS — The Pickens Lady Blue Flame basketball team lost a close game with cross-county rival and region foe Easley High School 34-31 in a game played in E-Town on Jan. 19.

“The fight and determination shines through this group of young ladies,” said Lady Blue Flame Coach Rikki Owens. “They trust the process, and I am proud and inspired by them.”

During the Easley game, freshman forward Maggie Chambers was the leading Blue Flame scorer, tallying 12 points and pulling down seven rebounds. Sophomore guard Macie Gentry scored six points and collected five rebounds. Seventh-grade point guard Ava Owens and junior forward Caroline Lucas each scored four points and pulled down five rebounds.

The Lady Blue Flame, who are now 5-3 overall and 1-3 in Region 1-4A, were scheduled to play Tuesday evening against the Westside (Anderson) Lady Rams in the friendly confines of Coach Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium at Pickens High, but Westside canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Likewise, Travelers Rest was scheduled to come to Pickens for a game on Friday, Jan. 22, but Travelers Rest also canceled due to COVID-19. Both of these region games are expected to be rescheduled.

The Lady Blue Flame will travel to Walhalla Friday evening to face the Lady Razorbacks. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.