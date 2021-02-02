Pickens girls beat Walhalla

Bri Bowens Courtesy photo

PICKENS — The Pickens Lady Blue Flame basketball team won a close away game with region opponent Walhalla Jan. 29 by a score of 41-31.

“The girls were so excited to get back out on the court since our last road game against Easley,” said Lady Blue Flame Coach Rikki Owens. “They have a new warmup routine that helped them to mentally prepare, but we still need to work on minimizing turnovers and taking care of our side of the court. Overall, the girls gave a good effort, and they get better and better every time they play together and get game experience.”

The win over the Walhalla Lady Razorbacks improved the Lady Blue Flame’s season record to 6-3 overall and 2-3 in Region 1-4A.

During the Walhalla game, seventh-grade point guard Ava Owens scored 15 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and had seven steals. Junior forward Caroline Lucas scored five points and collected 10 rebounds. Junior center Bri Bowens scored four points in the critical fourth quarter, which saw the Lady Razorbacks storm back to within three points of the Lady Blue Flame. Coach Owens said Bowens “brought energy and fire off the bench into the game.”

The Lady Blue Flame played Westside on Monday evening in Anderson, but results were unavailable at press time.

The Pickens girls will host the Lady Devildogs of Travelers Rest tonight in the friendly confines of Coach Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium on the Pickens High campus. Tipoff for the region contest is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Lady Blue Flame will also host region and county rival Easley High Lady Green Wave on Friday night, with tipoff set at 6 p.m. in the Pickens’ gym.