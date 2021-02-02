Carolina One VB wins Tenn. tourney

PICKENS — The Pickens Carolina One 18 Elite volleyball team went 5-0 and won the K2 Wilderness tournament Jan. 30-31 among a powerful group of teams playing in Sevierville, Tenn.

The Pickens Carolina One club volleyball team, which goes by the name “Pride,” features upper-level players from four area high schools: Pickens, Easley, Powdersville and Seneca. Pride is coached by Pickens’ Nikki Anthony, who won four state volleyball championships during her playing days at Pickens High School.

“This tournament we tried to focus on our mental toughness and re-framing negative thoughts,” Anthony said. “After a competitive first day of pool play, the girls were mentally ready for Sunday’s Gold bracket play. They not only overcame unforeseen schedule changes, but they overcame self-doubt. After winning the Gold championship and not dropping a set, we feel like the weight is gone, and they believe!”

The Pride team was led during the weekend by Lauren Fowler of Powdersville High with 28 kills and a .469 hitting percentage. She was followed by Easley High’s Averi Jones with 25 kills. Calie Covey and Lauren Dow, both of Pickens High, each contributed 24 kills during the weekend tournament.

In the Gold championship match Sunday, Pride defeated Total Eclipse Volleyball club of Huntsville, Ala., by a score of 25-11, 25-20.

“We now head into the toughest tournament in the Southeast, rightfully named ‘Beast,’ in Atlanta, with our heads and our hearts properly aligned,” Anthony said.

Carolina One Volleyball is a locally owned, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting volleyball in Upstate South Carolina. Carolina One is the longest-running volleyball club in the state of South Carolina. For more information, visit www.carolinaonevolleyball.com.