Season wraps with win over Liberty

Taylor Clark Courtesy photo

PICKENS — The Pickens Lady Blue Flame basketball team finished the season with a winning record by defeating cross-county rival Liberty High School in the friendly confines of Coach Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium on the Pickens High School campus.

“We are so proud of this team,” said Lady Blue Flame Coach Rikki Owens after the Feb. 12 victory over the Lady Red Devils. “These girls are in a tough region, and even though they are so young, they never gave up or backed down. They are eager, focused and love to compete. We are looking forward to coming back next season stronger and wiser.”

The starting five for the Lady Blue Flame this season typically included a seventh-grader, two freshmen, a sophomore and a junior. Guard Taylor Clark, who was the only senior on the Lady Blue Flame team this year, was honored during Senior Night at the Liberty game.

During the Liberty contest, freshman forward Maggie Chambers scored 24 points and pulled down 15 rebounds. Seventh-grade guard Ava Owens scored 14 points and had six rebounds and seven steals.

The Lady Blue Flame finished the season with a 7-6 overall record, 2-6 in Region 1-4A.