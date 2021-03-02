Pickens Carolina One VB teams host clinic

PICKENS COUNTY — Pickens Carolina One volleyball coaches and 16 Elite and 18 Elite players put on a free clinic Saturday for more than 75 young women who currently play for Pickens recreation teams.

“This clinic has been an idea in my mind for quite a while,” said Nikki Anthony, head coach of the 18 Elite team. “Carolina One has been operating out of the Pickens Recreation Department for more than 12 years. I felt that it was far past time to give back to the Rec Department and hopefully make an impact on the youth of our community. The C1 players left the clinic so happy and smiling. They formed bonds with the young rec players that I am confident will have a lasting effect on both organizations.”

The three-hour clinic began by teaching individual skills such as passing, serving, setting and hitting. Carolina One provided lunch for the players while the rec coaches received their own private coach’s clinic where rotations, competitive drills and skill work were demonstrated. The Carolina One coaches also put together a coach’s packet to help provide further information to assist rec coaches.

After the clinic and lunch, a brief showcase was put on by the 16 Elite and 18 Elite Carolina One volleyball players to get the rec girls excited about competitive volleyball. Once the game was over, the rec girls were able to demonstrate their skills through a mini round-robin tournament. During this time, Carolina One volleyball coaches and players worked hand-in-hand with rec coaches to help with correction, cues and over-all support.

The Pickens Carolina One 16 Elite and 18 Elite club volleyball teams feature upper-level players from six area high schools: Pickens, Easley, Powdersville, Seneca, Wren and Daniel.

Carolina One Volleyball is a locally owned, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting volleyball in Upstate South Carolina. Carolina One is the longest-running volleyball club in the Palmetto State. For more information, visit www.carolinaonevolleyball.com.