Greenville-Pickens Speedway featured

EASLEY — Sunday was not only a great day for Ryan Blaney (who won the NASCAR Cup Series’ race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway), but also for Greenville-Pickens Speedway in Easley.

The track won $1,200 as part of Advance Auto Parts’ unique partnership with Team Penske. The automotive aftermarket retailer is using its associate sponsorship of Blaney’s No. 12 Ford Mustang to showcase NASCAR-sanctioned tracks across the United States and Canada.

Each week, two different tracks are featured on Blaney’s car. For each Blaney Cup Series victory, the winning tracks featured on his car receive $1,200 from Advance.

Last October, it was announced during the 2021 season, Advance would use its associate sponsorship of the No. 12 Ford to showcase NASCAR-sanctioned local short tracks across the United States and Canada that are part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series — including the Greenville-Pickens Speedway. Each week, up to two different Weekly Series tracks will be featured on Blaney’s car, alongside Advance’s iconic checkered-flag logo.

Advance will continue its sponsorship of Team Penske’s No. 12 Ford in four races this season: at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race on March 28, Darlington Raceway on May 9, Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 11 and the night race at Richmond on September 11. The company is entering the second season of a multi-year agreement with Team Penske.

“We are delighted to partner with Team Penske to advance local racing through this activation,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s chief marketing officer. “We believe this program will create a sense of pride with each of NASCAR’s local tracks while drawing more attention to the vital role these tracks play in their communities. We proudly support Ryan and Team Penske and look forward to celebrating in victory lane with Ryan this season.”

“Every driver in the Cup Series garage got their start racing locally on short tracks, so it’s meaningful for me to carry the flag with Advance Auto Parts to represent NASCAR’s local tracks on my No. 12 Ford,” said Blaney. “I look forward to being part of this program, winning races and benefiting a lot of short tracks in the process.”

Advance also has entitlement rights to the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, which races at Greenville-Pickens Speedway.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.