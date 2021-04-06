Pickens Carolina One VB team places second

PICKENS — The Pickens Carolina One 18 Elite volleyball team placed second among many powerful teams in the Big South National Qualifier in Atlanta and at the USA Volleyball Palmetto Region State Championship at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center.

The Pickens Carolina One club volleyball team, which goes by the name “Pride,” features upper-level players from four area high schools: Pickens, Easley, Powdersville and Seneca. Pride is coached by Pickens’ Nikki Anthony, who won four state volleyball championships during her playing days at Pickens High School.

At Big South, held April 2-4 at the Georgia World Congress Center, Pride finished second in the American bracket out of 69 teams. The team lost to TK 18 Legends from Roswell, Ga., in the championship match 28-26, 25-21. The team went 9-1 overall for the weekend by defeating teams from Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio, Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee and Minnesota.

“This was the best finish any team I have ever coached in my 12 years has had at Big South,” Anthony said. “To see 200 volleyball courts, 1,600 teams, and know you were one of the top, is truly something special. All coaches say, ‘give me all you have,’ but few see teams that truly do that. Our team was beat up, bruised, bloody, hurt, exhausted, sleep-deprived, and still fought with all their might. They didn’t leave anything out there on the court. They made their teammates, coaches, parents, and community proud. This was the last tournament of the regular season, and it is a season I hope the entire Pride family never forgets.”

At the Palmetto Regional State Championship in Rock Hill, held March 26-28, Pride competed for National Gold, going 6-1 and finishing second in the state, losing to FCA Upstate 26-24, 26-24.

During the Palmetto Regional weekend, Pride was led by Lauren Fowler of Powdersville High with 49 kills, Averi Jones of Easley High with 35 kills and Lauren Dow of Pickens High with 34 kills. Polly McCollum of Easley High led the team with 73 assists, and Maddie Gentry led the team with 67 digs.

“This amazing weekend was truly a team effort and such a testament of performance, mental, and developmental growth of our team,” Anthony said. “We defeated teams that we had previously lost to earlier in the season, and totally dominated both Friday and Saturday pool play brackets. With only two players who are 18 years old, I feel confident next year’s team will head into regionals with a vengeance.”

Carolina One Volleyball is a locally owned, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting volleyball in Upstate South Carolina. Carolina One is the longest-running volleyball club in the state of South Carolina. For more information, visit www.carolinaonevolleyball.com