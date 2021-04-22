Crossfire Volleyball 13s make history with 40-0 season

LIBERTY – Earlier this month, Crossfire 13 Elite Mellie won the Palmetto Regional Championships at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center to complete a perfect 40-0 regular season. It was the first-ever regional tournament championship at any age for the Crossfire volleyball club in Liberty.

“We were super excited heading into the Regional tournament and knew we had a chance of making history again this season by winning it all,” head coach Mellie Crumpton said. “Being seeded number one puts a big target on you, but the girls were mentally ready to play. They improved match by match and played a fantastic match to defeat Palm Strikers 13 in the finals 25-20 then 25-12.”

Lily Clarkson of the squad was named to the First Team All-Region while her teammate Ava Owens was named to the Second Team All-Region.

“These two girls are just two of the phenomenal athletes we have on the team. They are both leaders on the court and we are blessed to have them as part of our team,” Crumpton said.

With their Palmetto Regional win, the Crossfire 13 Elite squad earned a bid to the USAV National Tournament in Las Vegas, Nev., but regrettably turned it down.

“We turned it down because after winning the AAU Super Regional tournament earlier in January we accepted a bid to the AAU National Tournament in Orlando, Fla., in June. It would have been amazing to attend both National tournaments, but as a team, we decided to only accept one bid,” Crumpton said. “We are excited to compete with the best and see how we do.”

With the latest tournament win, Crossfire 13 Elite has now won the Gold Championship in every tournament they have entered for a total of seven, including a 14U tournament in February, giving them a remarkable record of 40-0 in matches and 80-2 in sets.

“This is an incredible feat for a club team. It is hard ehough to win a tournament without dropping at least one match, but these girls have done it seven times in a row,” Crumpton said. “We have played in tough, competitive tournaments to push our players and make them better.”

Winning those big tournaments weekend after weekend led to another history-making moment as the Crossfire 13 Elite team was ranked as the number two team in the nation for the 13-year-old age group.

“We have had a lot of exciting moments this season, on and off the court, but that will definitely be a highlight of this season, being number two in the nation,” he said.

The Crossfire 13 Elite team is composed of nine local middle school athletes from six different schools — Leah Adkins (Gettys), Olivia Barker (Seneca), Kamyrn Cagle (Walhalla), Lily Clarkson (Pickens), Anna Claire Durham (Pickens), McKenzie Karr (Dacusville), Addi Nichols (Gettys), Ava Owens (Pickens) and Ava Ross (Edwards). They are coached by Mellie Crumpton, who was recently named 2021 South Carolina Middle School Coach of the Year, and her assistants Tommy Crumpton and Ken Vanderhoof. This is the first season this team has played together.

“This is an amazing group of girls who have had a record-breaking season,” Crumpton said. “This Crossfire 13 Elite team has had many firsts for their Crossfire Club out of Liberty, S.C., including a first-ever National Bid, the first-ever Region Tournament win, an undefeated 40-0 season, a record high of 7 Gold Championships, and a National ranking of second for their club just this season. These girls have worked extremely hard and deserve to be recognized for the history-making season they have had this year.”

Crossfire 13 Elite has extended their season and will now play in three more tournaments in the following months before they conclude the season at the AAU Nationals in Orlando, Fla., on June 18-21.

“We have by far exceeded any expectations we had coming into this season,” Crumpton said. “We are excited to see what happens from here, but no matter what, it has been an incredible ride.”

“Who knew what this little team from this small town could do?” Crumpton said with a smile. “I may have had a little idea.”