POWDERSVILLE — The Powdersville Patriots won their season opener against Broome 46-28.

It was slow going the first half as Broome put up seven in the first quarter to the Pats field goal. Up by four going into the second, the Centurions added another 15 points to the board. Powdersville responded with two trips to the house, both with successful PATs.

Broome led 22-17 as both teams headed to the locker rooms at the half.

As the third quarter began, it was an entirely different story. Powdersville, having got a good read on Broome’s defense, put up 21 points to the Centurion’s three. They added another eight in the fourth — with Broome nabbing one more field goal — and when the final whistle blew, it was the Pats on top by 18.

In their next game, the Patriots clash with the Belton-Honea Path Bears (Honea Path, SC) in a non-league match, on Friday, Aug. 27.

Powdersville will attempt to move on its 1-0 season record. The Bears enter the match with a 1-0 record after their 23-20 non-league win over Westside (Anderson, SC).

