Two out of three ain’t bad …

PICKENS — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame volleyball team played three 5A schools last week, defeating Lexington and J.L. Mann and losing its first match of the season against 5A Mauldin. The team’s record now stands at 6-1.

“Pickens volleyball had an amazing week packed full of big competitors and exciting play,” said Lady Blue Flame Head Coach Rikki Owens. “This week was a huge boost in our competitive play and helped us grow in skill and heart. Can’t wait to keep pushing through this season!”

On Aug. 31 at a tri-match played at Mauldin High School, the Lady Blue Flame downed the Lexington Lady Wildcats 25-16, 27-25. The host Mauldin Lady Mavericks then defeated Pickens 25-27, 18-25 to hand the Lady Blue Flame its first loss of the season.

On Sept. 2, 5A J.L. Mann of Greenville visited the friendly confines of Coach Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium. The Lady Blue Flame handed the Lady Patriots a straight-set loss 25-20, 25-18, 27-25.

In the J.L. Mann match, senior Emma Van Daele was successful on 18 serves, with four of them aces. Junior Lauren Dow hit 23 serves in play, one of them an ace. Seniors Calie Covey and Caroline Lucas led the Pickens team with nine kills apiece, and junior Faith Clarkson had seven kills. Dow was the leader in assists with 25, followed by sophomore Hannah Campbell with 10. Senior Bailee Earnhardt led the team in digs with 19, Van Daele had 13 and Dow 10.

The Lady Blue Flame were scheduled to play a tri-match Tuesday evening at Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville against 5A Hillcrest and 4A Greer High School, with results too late for press time. The Pickens volleyball team returns home Thursday evening to take on three-time 3A state champion Powdersville High School. The junior varsity match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.