Wren bests Easley for first win

PIEDMONT — The Easley Green Wave lost on the road last Friday, falling to the Hurricanes 28-55.

The win over Easley finally checks one off in the winner’s box for Wren (1-3) who has been outmatched by Dutch Fork 70-8, T.L. Hanna 27-16, and Powdersville 10-9 to start the season.

Offensively, Easley ran a total of 66 plays in the game, resulting in 23 first downs to Wren’s 55 plays and 20 first downs. Senior Green Wave quarterback AJ Brown went 7 of 19 for 78 yards and one interception. In rushing, Brown carried the ball 28 times for 168 yards and three touchdowns. Myles Martin, another Senior, had nine carries for 74 yards and Junior Adarian Brown had two carries and a TD.

On the other side of the ball, Sophomore Talan Scott had three solo tackles and eight assists for Easley, including a sack.

Wren racked up 89 total penalty yards in the game off of 10 flags but that didn’t stop them from outscoring Easley in nearly every quarter. The Hurricanes put up 14 to Easley’s 7 in the first and held Easley off in the second as they made two more trips to the house. Thirteen more points in the third (to Easley’s 7) solidified their lead in the third. Despite Easley trying to rally in the fourth with another two TDs, Wren matched it and the game ended with the “Canes up by 27.

Easley (1-2) will host T.L. Hanna (3-0) on Sept. 17. Hanna is undefeated in the season so far, having put down Laurens, Wren and Belton-Honea Path. This is the first road game for Hanna.

Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.