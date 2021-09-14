Pickens volleyball team wins Simpsonville tournament

PICKENS — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame volleyball team won a big tournament on Saturday at Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville, taking down two 5A schools while never dropping a single set to win the overall title. The team’s record now stands at 14-1, with its only loss coming to 5A powerhouse Mauldin High.

“I am so proud that the girls never gave up during fierce competition and showed mental toughness,” said Lady Blue Flame Head Coach Rikki Owens. “Everyone knew their role and took responsibility to make sure they were successful together as a team. We continue to show improvement and growth every time we step on the court. I admire their hard work and love that they have for one another.”

Junior setter/hitter Lauren Dow was named to the All-Tournament Team at the Hillcrest tournament.

During the Hillcrest tournament, the Lady Blue Flame defeated Brashier Middle College of Greenville, Andrew Jackson High School of Kershaw, Legion Collegiate Academy of Rock Hill, 5A Blythewood High and then defeated 5A Lexington High School for the championship.

On Sept. 7, at a tri-match played at Hillcrest High School, the Lady Blue Flame defeated 5A Hillcrest and then Greer High School, both matches in straight sets. Playing at home on Sept. 9, the Pickens girls defeated Powdersville High School in three straight sets.

The Lady Blue Flame were scheduled to play their first region match Tuesday evening at Walhalla High School, with results too late for press time. The next home match in the friendly confines of Coach Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium will be against county rival and region foe Easley High on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The junior varsity match begins at 5:30 p.m., with the varsity match set for 7 p.m.