Lady Blue Flame win Woodmont tournament

The Lady Blue Flame captured the Pink is Power Tournament Saturday at Woodmont High School in Piedmont. The Pickens’ team marched through the tournament, winning six matches and not dropping a single set. Courtesy photo

PICKENS — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame volleyball team continued its winning ways last week, winning the Pink Is Power Tournament on Saturday at Woodmont High School in Piedmont and defeating cross-county rival and region foe Easley High.

Along the way, senior libero Bailee Earnhardt notched her 1000th dig.

“The Lady Blue Flame ended their week on a high note after beating cross-town rival Easley on Thursday night and winning the Pink Is Power Tournament at Woodmont High School,” said Lady Blue Flame Head Coach Rikki Owens. “Our team’s goal was to focus on the ‘little things’ and make sure we celebrated the successes along the way. These young ladies did just that, and it made for a fun weekend, especially when we defeated 5A Lexington High School for the fourth time this season. This week, we will strive to build upon this past weekend as we enter our last week of region play.”

During its march to the Woodmont tournament victory, the Lady Blue Flame defeated Southside Christian School of Simpsonville, Legion Christian Academy of Rock Hill, Gray Collegiate Academy of West Columbia and Lexington High School. Junior setter/hitter Lauren Dow received the All-Tournament Award at the Woodmont tournament.

On Oct. 7, the Lady Blue Flame defeated region opponent Easley in three straight sets for the second time this season. During the Easley Senior Night recognition of its two seniors, Kaedence Langston and Polly McCollum, Easley also graciously recognized the eight seniors on the Lady Blue Flame Squad.

During the Easley match, Lady Blue Flame senior libero Bailee Earnhardt registered the 1,000th dig of her illustrious career at Pickens High School. To mark the occasion, Coach Owens called a time out while Bailee’s mother, Lyndsay, ran onto the court to give Bailee a poster that said, “Congrats Bailee 1,000 Digs #24.” The crowd on both sides of the court gave Bailee a standing ovation.

The Pickens team’s record stands at 31-3 on the season, with all three losses against 5A schools. They are 6-0 in region play.

The Lady Blue Flame’s final regular-season home match was scheduled Tuesday night against region opponent Travelers Rest in the friendly confines of Coach Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium on the Pickens High campus, with results too late for press time. Senior night is scheduled during the Tuesday match. The final regular-season match will be Thursday night at Westside High School in Anderson against region foe, the Lady Rams.