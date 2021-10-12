CENTRAL – Southern Wesleyan took down the Converse Valkyries on Saturday afternoon in a 2-1 final score.

The Warriors recorded 13 shots with four of those shots being on goal. Pedro Fonseca had four shots in Southern Wesleyan’s third conference victory of the season. Four Warriors had shots on goal. Hykeem Martin, Diego Hernandez and Fonseca all had goals. Both Ryan Rodriguez and Tipton Wright recorded assists. Southern Wesleyan had two corner kicks. Will Hughes played all ninety minutes in goal and had six saves.

“Proud of the guys today. I usually don’t like to single out players as this is a team sport and we win, lose or draw as a team. But today, I would like to single out a player,” Coach Quarandillo said. Congrats to goalkeeper Will Hughes on finding an awesome woman that said yes to his proposal.”

The Warriors went on the offensive early as Jose Rangel and Hykeem Martin each took shots on the net, but the Valkyries defense stayed strong to prevent Southern Wesleyan from taking an early lead. Converse countered with a shot by Jaxon Keene, but Will Hughes saved the ball to keep the game tied 0-0. Southern Wesleyan continued their attacks, but Converse countered their every attack with one of their own to keep the game tied at the half.

Southern Wesleyan charged out of the gate as Tipton Wright collected the ball after kick-off and sent it up to Deigo Hernandez. Hernandez collected the pass and sent it into the net to put the Warriors on top 1-0. The Warriors would not let up as Hykeem Martin took the ball down the field and shot it into the net to extend Southern Wesleyan’s lead even more. Converse challenged with shots by Sinan Kilincarslan and Jaxon Keene, but Will Hughes and the Warriors defense stayed strong to deter every attack. The Warriors remained on the offensive as Ryan Rodriguez passed the ball to Pedro Fonseca. Fonseca sent the ball into the back of the net to give Southern Wesleyan a three goal advantage. The Valkyries put a goal on the board off the foot of Fabio Pasini, but it was not enough as the Warriors walked away with the 3-1 goal victory.

Southern Wesleyan will return to Childs Field on October 16 as they host the Chowan Hawks at 2:30. The Warriors will travel to Franklin Springs, Ga., on October 19 to take on the Emmanuel Lions.