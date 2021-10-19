CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan fell in a tight competition against the nationally ranked Chowan Hawks on Saturday afternoon in a 5-4 final score.

The Warriors collected 15 shots and five shots on goal in the loss to the Hawks. Hykeem Martin led the team with three shots while Feren Nunez, Pedro Fonseca and Noah Koch followed two shots. Fonseca had two shots on goal in the game. Fonseca continued to lead the team as he collected two of the Warriors four goals. Feren Nunez and Jose Rangel also recorded goals in the game. Martin had the lone assist of the afternoon. Will Hughes played ninety minutes in goal for Southern Wesleyan, collecting seven saves in the process.

How it happened

Southern Wesleyan charged out of the gate early in the game as Pedro Fonseca got past the Hawks’ defense to score and put the Warriors on top 1-0. Chowan countered with shots by Timo De Graaf and Tren Drexhage, but each of the shots went wide of the goal. However, after ten minutes of play, Harri Lovett sent the ball to Timo De Graff who put it into the net to tie the game 1-1. The Warriors continued to fight off the Hawks attacks and countered with their own attacks with shots by Hykeem Martin and Feren Nunez. The Hawks took the lead off the head of Toby Sims as he headed in a pass from Harri Lovett to put Chowan ahead 2-1. A second goal by De Graaf allowed the Hawks to lead 3-1 at the half.

The Warriors came within one of the Hawks one minute into the second half as Pedro Fonseca scored his second goal of the game to put Southern Wesleyan down 3-2. Chowan would not let up as Harri Lovett, Toby Sims and Sam Hall all took shots on the goal, but Will Hughes and the Warriors defense stayed strong to thwart their attacks. A goal by Aldair Anica Hernandez put the Hawks up by two. They continued to push ahead on Timo De Graaf’s third goal of the afternoon. However, the Warriors would not let up as Austin Snow, Randy Echeverria, Zayn Sutton and Hykeem Martin each sent shots toward the net. Martin sent the ball over to Jose Rangel who put it into the net for his first goal of the season to keep the Warriors within two goals of the Hawks. A foul in the box allowed the Warriors to take a penalty kick. Feren Nunez took the penalty kick to score the Warriors fourth goal. However, the Warriors dropped the game in a 5-4 final.

What’s next

The Warriors will play the USC Union Bantams on Oct. 23 in exhibition play while they celebrate senior night. The Warriors will resume conference play on Oct. 27 as they host the Belmont Abbey Crusaders at 7:30 p.m.