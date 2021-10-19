PICKENS — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame volleyball team downed Travelers Rest and Westside to complete a clean slate of region wins last week and now turns its attention to the state playoffs.

“The Lady Blue Flame had a strong finish to the regular season this week as they beat both Travelers Rest and Westside in three straight sets,” said Lady Blue Flame Head Coach Rikki Owens. “While hosting Travelers Rest, we honored our eight seniors, who have each contributed to the volleyball program at Pickens High School, some for as many as five years. This is a very talented group, and along with our underclassmen, they share a common goal: to bring home a 4A State Title this year!”

During the Oct. 12 Senior Night game at home against Travelers Rest, junior setter/hitter Lauren Dow was recognized for the milestone of reaching 1,000 career assists.

Playoffs for the Lady Blue Flame will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in the friendly confines of Coach Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium on the Pickens High campus. The Lady Blue Flame received a bye this week, and their opponent will not be known until early playoff matches are completed.

The Pickens team’s record stands at 33-3 on the season, with all three losses coming against 5A schools. The team finished the regular season 8-0 in Region 1A play.