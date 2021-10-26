CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan challenged, but fell to the King Tornado on Saturday in a 3-0 final score.

The Warriors collected 33 kills in the loss to the Tornado with Amber Bass leading the team with 12. Bass was followed by Ashlyn Holford with 11 kills. Ashley Sexton collected 26 of the 31 assists of the afternoon. Both Bass and Addison Boggs had service aces. Southern Wesleyan had 64 digs during the contest with senior Jesse Soles collecting 20. Both Riley Young and Tiyonnah Brown had two blocks.

How It Happened

Set One

An attack error by the Tornado, put the Warriors on top 1-0 early on, but the lead was short lived as Katie Harless laid down a kill and an ace to give King a 3-1 point lead. The Warriors fought back on a kill by Ashlyn Holford. However, King was not deterred as they took a five point advantage on a kill by Zephanie Snyder. Southern Wesleyan kept up the fight as kills by Amber Bass and Emily Ellis put them down 22-15. The Tornado took the first set on a kill by Brittney Ramsey to give them a 25-18 point victory.

Set Two

The Warriors jumped out early in the second set as Ashlyn Holford killed the ball. However, a kill and ace by Julie Ward allowed the Tornado to tie the second set up 2-2. Southern Wesleyan kept up the intensity as both Emily Ellis and Tiyonnah Brown laid down kills to put them back on top 4-2. The lead was short lived as aces by Gabri Puertas allowed the Tornado to take a 5-4 point advantage over the Warriors. The Tornado kept up the intensity as kills by Abigale Jayne allowed them to extend their lead to 10-5. The Warriors continued to chip away at the Tornado lead with kills by Holford, Brown and Amber Bass. However, King continued to push ahead to win the second set in a 25-21 final.

Set Three

The Tornado took the first points of the third set, but the Warriors tied it up on a kill by Ashlyn Holford and block by Riley Young. The Warriors took a 6-4 point lead on kills by Amber Bass. Attack errors by the Tornado allowed Southern Wesleyan to extend their lead further. However, King chipped away at the Warriors lead on a kill by Julie Ward. The Tornado went on a five point run to put them on top of the Warriors 17-15, but a kill by Bass put Southern Wesleyan back within one. The Warriors continued to challenge every attack the Tornado threw their way, but King remained on top as they won the final set 25-21.

What’s Next

The Warriors will next travel to Spartanburg to take on the Converse Valkyries on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. They will remain on the road on Nov. 2 as they travel to Due West, S.C., to take on the Erskine Flying Fleet.

The Warriors will welcome the Chowan Hawks and Barton Bulldogs to Central on Nov. 5 and 6.