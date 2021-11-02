Easley Little League expanding

EASLEY — The Easley Little League baseball program recently announced the expansion of the Senior League (ages 15–16) to all age appropriate players in Pickens County.

Players from Easley, Pickens, Daniel and Liberty High Schools are now eligible to play in regular season games following tryouts and will have a chance to be chosen for the 2022 Senior League Baseball World Series, held annually at the J.B. Red Owens Sports Complex, as the Host Team.

A mandatory meeting will be held Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sports Complex in the pressbox /conference room at 111 Walkers Way in Easley.

Player tryouts will follow the meeting, running from 7 :15-8 :30 p.m.

Call 864-855-7933 for more information.