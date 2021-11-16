PICKENS — Post-season honors have been awarded to four members of the Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame volleyball team that captured the 4A state championship Nov. 6 against Aiken High School.

Junior setter/hitter Lauren Dow was named the Region 1 4A Volleyball Player of the Year. Lauren was also named to the All-State and All-Region volleyball teams. All of these volleyball honors are bestowed by the South Carolina Coaches Association of Women’s Sports.

Senior libero Bailee Earnhardt and senior middle hitter Carolina Lucas were both named to the All-State and All-Region teams and were also chosen for the North-South All-Star Team. Earnhardt will represent Pickens High at the North-South game Nov. 20 at West Florence High School.

Junior outside hitter Faith Clarkson was also named to the All-Region team.

“What a thrilling season it has been for the Lady Blue Flame Volleyball Team,” said Lady Blue Flame Coach Rikki Owens. “To have a year such as this one, it took the efforts of the entire team. Each young lady played a very special role in the accomplishments of an undefeated regular season, two tournament wins and a 4A state championship. Without our depth on this team, we would have been unable to prepare appropriately for what was to come. Each one stepped up their game and made each other better on a daily basis in practice. We are so proud of how well they executed the game plan we had for our big win over Aiken High School. We are also very proud of the accomplishments of the four individual players who have been honored.”

The Lady Blue Flame ended its 2021 season with a stellar 37-3 record, with all three losses coming in tournament games against larger 5A schools. One of those losses came to eventual 5A state champion Dorman, and the other two losses were to Mauldin, the team that Dorman eliminated in the 5A tournament.

Pickens High School has now won 16 state volleyball championships.