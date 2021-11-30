PICKENS — Pickens High School’s Lauren Dow, whose setting and hitting helped lead the Lady Blue Flame volleyball team to the 2021 4A state championship, has been named the 4A State Volleyball Player of the Year.

“Lauren was our floor captain and without a doubt the quarterback of the team,” said Lady Blue Flame Coach Rikki Owens. “She is selfless and always cheering on her teammates and putting them before herself. Lauren is extremely humble, fun and the kind of player coaches dream of getting an opportunity to coach.”

Dow, a 6-1 junior setter/right-side hitter, had already been awarded the Region 1 4A Volleyball Player of the Year award, and she was also named to the All-State and All-Region volleyball teams. All of these volleyball honors are awarded by the South Carolina Coaches Association of Women’s Sports and the South Carolina High School League.

“It has truly been an honor to coach that young lady,” Owens said, “Lauren will continue to do big things. She is an all-around all-star on and off the court.”

The Lady Blue Flame ended its 2021 season with an amazing 37-3 record, capping the year by defeating Aiken High School in three straight sets in the Nov. 6 state championship in Columbia. Pickens High School has now won 16 state volleyball championships, and the newest championship banner will be erected soon in the friendly confines of Coach Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium on the Pickens High campus.