PICKENS — The Pickens High School girls’ basketball team beat Belton Honea-Path at BHP in its first regular season game but then lost two home games against Pendleton and West-Oak. All three games were non-region contests.

“We had two heart-breaking injuries along with two tough losses this week,” said Rikki Owens, Lady Blue Flame basketball coach. “That has made our team even more determined to get back in the gym this week to work hard, fight for them and compete. We have to stay positive, focused and learn from our mistakes.”

The Lady Blue Flame basketball team won its first regular-season game Nov. 30 against the BHP Lady Bears 56-47. In the match played at BHP, senior forward Kat Sanchez-Gamboa had 18 points and eight rebounds, and eighth-grade guard Ava Owens had 13 points and nine rebounds. Freshman forward Sadie McKinney recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

In the Pendleton game Dec. 1, played in the friendly confines of Coach Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium, the Lady Blue Flame came out on the short end of a 55-43 contest. Owens had a double-double in that game with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore forward Maggie Chambers added 11 points and Sanchez-Gamboa scored 10 points.

The Lady Blue Flame lost 50-45 in the game against West-Oak, played at home Dec. 3. Owens had another double-double against West-Oak, barely missing a triple-double, with 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine steals.

The Pickens girls played a game at home against BHP Tuesday evening, with results too late for press time. They play at Pendleton tonight and return home on Friday against Liberty High School, with tip-off set for 6 p.m.

The Lady Blue Flame now stand at 1-2 on the season.