PICKENS — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame won two home games against Belton-Honea Path and Liberty but dropped a game at Pendleton High during the second week of play. All three games were non-region contests.

The Lady Blue Flame’s record now stands at 3-3 on the season.

“The Lady Blue Flame continue to work hard and overcome injuries and adversity as a team,” said Rikki Owens, Lady Blue Flame basketball coach. “Seniors Caroline Lucas and Bri Bowens really stepped up this week and exhibited heart, hustle and leadership on the court and in the locker room. We are learning about each other, and the chemistry is getting stronger every time we step on the court.”

On Dec. 7, the Lady Blue Flame defeated the BHP Lady Bears 57-43 in the friendly confines of the Coach Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium on the Pickens High campus. In the BHP game, junior guard Macie Gentry led in scoring with 16 points, while eighth-grade guard Ava Owens had a double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and nine steals. Freshman Sadie McKinney pulled down 17 rebounds.

The Lady Blue Flame fell 44-33 to the Pendleton Lady Bulldogs in a game played Dec. 8 in Anderson County. During the Pendleton contest, Owens led Lady Blue Flame scorers with 12 points, McKinney had nine points and 12 rebounds, and Lucas had eight points and eight rebounds.

In the Dec. 10 home contest played against cross-county rival Liberty Lady Red Devils, the Lady Blue Flame won 56-25. Owens again led scorers in that game, scoring 14 points and snagging eight steals. Gentry added 12 points and Bowens had her first double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pickens’ girls played a game at home against Palmetto Monday evening, with results too late for press time. They also played Tuesday evening at West-Oak High School in Oconee County and will play a game at Liberty Thursday evening.