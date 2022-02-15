PICKENS — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame girls’ basketball team honored its four seniors last week and defeated region foe Travelers Rest at home to secure a spot in the 4A basketball playoffs.

“Tuesday night was a night full of excitement as we celebrated our four seniors and clinched a playoff spot,” said Rikki Owens, Lady Blue Flame basketball coach. “We had a big night from (freshman forward) Sadie McKinney against Travelers Rest as she had a double-double on the boards and in points. We’re excited for the opportunity to reach the post-season after a season of injuries and growing pains. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to keep playing and growing together.”

The four seniors—Bri Bowens, Ella Grace Lawton, Caroline Lucas and Hannah Roper—were honored in between the girls’ and boys’ games on Feb. 9, played in the friendly confines of Coach Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium on the Pickens High School campus. The Lady Blue Flame prevailed in that contest 38-33.

The victory over the Lady Devildogs secured a playoff spot for the Lady Blue Flame. They will play Wednesday evening against either Eastside High of Greenville or Greenville High (depending on who wins a Monday night game in that region) at an undetermined site.

During the game against Travelers Rest, McKinney scored 17 points and pulled down 14 rebounds. Sophomore guard Hannah Campbell scored 10 points, and eighth-grade guard Ava Owens had eight steals and six assists.

The Lady Blue Flame lost Feb. 10 in an away game to Westside of Anderson 67-38. The Lady Rams are undefeated and are the No. 1 ranked girls’ 4A team in the state. During the Westside game, McKinney scored 14 points and had seven rebounds. Campbell scored 10 points, and senior forward Lucas had eight points and pulled down seven rebounds.

The Lady Blue Flame are currently 10-9 overall, 3-5 in Region 1A.