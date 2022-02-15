CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan took down the number five ranked UNC Pembroke Braves on Friday evening in a 98-88 final score.

The Warriors shot 60.7% from the field compared to the Braves 41.6%. They went on to shoot 50% from beyond the arc. Six Warriors posted double digits in the game with Ta’Jay Dunlap leading the team with 24 points. Behind Dunlap, Demarcus Addie posted 19 points and Julian Cameron had 15. The other three Warriors with double digits were Quinian Rieves (13 points), Solomon Smith (12 points) and Davion Bradford (12 points). The Warriors collected 15 assists with Cameron leading the team with five.

Southern Wesleyan collected 41 rebounds in the game with Quinian Rieves leading the team with 12 points to give him a double-double. Solomon Smith followed Rieves with eight rebounds. The Warriors had four blocks with Smith posting two of them. The other two blocks came off the hands of Tranard Ferrell and Rieves. The Warriors had five steals during the game.

How It Happened

The number five ranked UNC Pembroke Braves took the first points of the game on a three pointer by Trenton McIntyre. A layup by Solomon Smith seconds later allowed the Warriors to come to one point behind the Braves. The Braves continued to push ahead, but the Warriors were not discouraged as back-to-back three point shots by Julian Cameron and Demarcus Addie put the Warriors on top 8-6. Tyrell Kirk stole the ball away and passed it up to Spencer Levi who dunked it into the basket to put the Braves on top 10-8. UNC Pembroke continued to push ahead, but Southern Wesleyan fought back as Davion Bradford dunked the ball into the basket. The Warriors would not relent as Julian Cameron fired off a shot from beyond the arc to put Southern Wesleyan ahead 20-18. Back-to-back baskets by Solomon Smith allowed the Warriors to take a four point lead over the Braves. UNC Pembroke challenged with a layup by Nate Dunlop, but a three pointer by Davion Bradford allowed the Warriors to maintain their four point advantage. A last second jump shot by Julian Cameron put the Warriors on top 40-35 at the half.

Southern Wesleyan kicked off the second half with a three pointer by Demarcus Addie. The Braves countered as Tyrell Kirk laid the ball up into the basket. The Warriors continued to extend their lead to ten points as Ta’Jay Dunlap put up a jump shot, but a layup by Javonte Waverly allowed the Braves to cut the lead back down to eight points. UNC Pembroke would not back down as Tyrell Kirk sunk back-to-back three point baskets to put them behind Southern Wesleyan 50-46. A three point basket by Ta’Jay Dunlap put the Warriors ahead by nine points with just under fifteen minutes left on the clock. Southern Wesleyan continued to distance themselves from UNC Pembroke with back-to-back baskets by Quinian Rieves and Solomon Smith. Demarcus Addie made a jump shot with ten minutes left on the clock to give the Warriors a nineteen point lead. The Braves fought back as Jordan Ratliffe made a three point shot to put them within fourteen, but a three point basket by Davion Bradford allowed the Warriors to regain their seventeen point lead. The Braves countered with layups by Trenton McIntyre and Deon Berrien to cut the Warriors lead down to eleven. Ta’Jay Dunlap made a three pointer off a pass from Rieves to allow the Warriros to take a 86-70 point lead with just under four minutes remaining in the half. UNC Pembroke continued to challenge the Warriors attacks, but Southern Wesleyan took down the #5 Braves in a 98-88 final.

What’s Next

The Warriors will return to Historic Tysinger Gymnasium on Feb. 16 to host the Emmanuel Lions at 7:30 p.m.