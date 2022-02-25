CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan claimed the Conference Carolinas Indoor Track and Field Runner-Up title on Monday. Mycherie Onwuzuruike was named the Conference Carolinas Field Athlete of the Year after claiming first place in the Triple and Long Jump.

Team Rankings:

Mount Olive – 132

Southern Wesleyan – 87

UNC Pembroke – 86

Converse – 77

Emmanuel 52

King – 49

North Greenville – 46

Belmont Abbey – 45

Lees-McRae – 29

Erskine – 12

Barton – 9

All-Conference Awards:

Cierra Wright – Conference Carolinas All conference First Team 4×400 Meter Relay

Isabella Castillo – Conference Carolinas All Conference First Team 4×400 Meter Relay

Michele Beugre – Conference Carolinas All Conference First Team 4×400 Meter Relay

Mycherie Onwuzuruike – Conference Carolinas All Conference Long Jump

Mycherie Onwuzuruike – Conference Carolinas All Conference Triple Jump

Mycherie Onwuzuruike – Conference Carolinas All Conference First Team 4×400 Meter Relay

Haley McLaughlin – Conference Carolinas All Conference Second Team Pole Vault

Michele Beugre – Conference Carolinas All Conference Second Team 400 Meters

Cierra Wright – Conference Carolinas All Conference Third Team 400 Meters

Lycia Zavala – Conference Carolinas All Conference Third Team 800 Meters

Track Events

60 Meter Dash: Deborah Marlow led the Warriors in the preliminaries of the 60 meter dash. Her time of 7.87 allowed her to qualify for the finals. In the finals, Marlow finished in eighth with a time of 7.95.

60 Meter Hurdles: TraVon Lay finished in ninth in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 9.59.

200 Meters: In the preliminaries of the 200 meters, Deborah Marlow finished just shy of qualifying for the finals with a time of 26.47.

400 Meters: Michele Beugre led the Warriors in the preliminaries of the 400 meter dash. Beugre qualified for the finals with a time of 59.54. Cierra Wright also qualified for the finals as her time of 59.55 put her in fifth. Isabella Castillo took 10th in the preliminaries with a time of 1:01.32. In the finals, Michele Beugre finished in second with a time of 58.79 and Cierra Wright was in third with a time of 58.81.

800 Meters: In the 800 meters, Lycia Zavala led the team as her time of 2:24.61 put her in third place. Zavala was followed by Savanna Stewart with a time of 2:30.37 to put her in sixth place. Abbey Frock finished in 17th with a time of 2:39.27.

Mile: Macey Morgan took seventh with a time of 5:35.25. Right behind Morgan, Madison Lewellen took eighth with a time of 5:37.22. Taylor Broadwell finished in 13th with a time of 5:50.81.

3000 Meter Run: Macey Morgan took sixth with a time of 11:06.40.

4×400 Meter Relay: Southern Wesleyan’s team of Michele Beugre, Mycherie Onwuzuruike, Cierra Wright and Isabella Castillo took first with a time of 4:00.53.

Distance Medley Relay: The Warriors finished in fourth place as they finished with a time of 13:37.29.

Field Events

High Jump: Isabela Castillo led the Warriors in the high jump as she cleared a height of 1.50 meters to put her in fourth place. Castillo was followed by TraVon Lay in fifteenth with a jump of 1.40 meters.

Pole Vault: Senior Haley McLaughlin finished in second place after she vaulted a height of 3.19 meters. McLaughlin was followed by Ava LaBrant in seventh with a height of 2.44 meters.

Long Jump: Mycherie Onwuzuruike led the whole field in the long jump on Monday as her distance of 5.60 meters put her in first place. She was followed by Carmen DeVries in fifth with a distance of 5.21.

Triple Jump: In the triple jump, Mycherie Onwuzuruike took first place as she cleared a distance of 11.57 meters. She was followed by Carmen DeVries in ninth with a distance of 10.64 meters.

Shot Put: Kelsie Smith finished the shot put in 10th place after she threw a distance of 10.31 meters.

Weight Throw: Southern Wesleyan was led by Kelsie Smith in the weight throw. Smith’s throw of 14.71 meters put her in sixth place. She was followed by Hannah Hall in 14th with a throw of 12.51 meters and Selah Holcombe in 19th with a throw of 9.87 meters.

What’s Next

Southern Wesleyan will open up the outdoor portion of their season on March 5 as they host the Susan Rouse Invite.