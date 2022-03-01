PICKENS — The Pickens Carolina One 18 Elite volleyball team captured the championship at the Nike Savannah Showdown Feb. 19-21 among many powerful Southeastern teams.

The Pickens Carolina One club volleyball team, which goes by the name “Pride,” features upper-level players from five area high schools: Pickens, Belton-Honea Path, Easley, Walhalla and Wren. Pride is coached by Pickens’ Nikki Anthony, who won four state volleyball championships at Pickens High School and played volleyball and basketball at Florida State University. The assistant coach is Stephanie Cuddy, also of Pickens, who won three state volleyball championships at Pickens High and played volleyball at Southern Wesleyan University.

“Our Pride team showed tremendous heart and perseverance at the Nike Savannah Showdown,” said Anthony. “After losing a very close three-set match to host team Club Savannah on Friday, we were able to upset them in the Gold Championship match on Sunday. This team fought with tremendous valor and teamwork to overcome many obstacles and take the championship. I couldn’t be prouder of the real friendships and bonds this team has developed.”

The Nike Savannah Showdown was played at the Savannah Convention Center in Savannah, Ga.

Carolina One Volleyball is a locally owned, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting volleyball in Upstate South Carolina. Carolina One is now in its 15th season and is the longest-running volleyball club in the state of South Carolina.