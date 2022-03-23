CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan set new facility records and finished in top places in the Trojan Opener this past Saturday.

Track Results

100m: Noah Meadows put up five points for the Warriors as he placed 4th in the 100m dash running a time of 10.63. Alijah Harris came in 29th running a time of 12.28.

400m: In the 400m dash, the Warriors finished 12th, 14th and 18th. Jordan Blue placed 12th, running a time of 53.04. Ludcheel Colas placed 14th running a time of 53.57 and Cedric Walker ran a 56.23 putting him in 18th place.

200m: Noah Meadows placed 2nd running a time of 21.16. Meadows broke the school record and also hit the NCAA provisional mark. Ludcheel Colas placed 36th running a time of 24.18 and Alijah Harris placed 39th running 25.20.

800m: Peyton Shelton ran a 2:16 placing 15th and Casey Frock following closely behind, ran a 2:18 placing 17th.

3000m: In the 3000, freshman Thomas Macagg finished 1st running a time of 9:04. Following closely behind, Konner Palacios ran a 9:14 and placed second and Josue Avendano placed 7th running a time of 10:10.

1500m: Konner Palacios placed 7th running a time of 4:04 . He also set the new school record. Behind him, Thomas Macagg placed 14th running a 4:13. Josue Avendano placed 18th after running a 4:29 and Casey Frock ran a 4:31 putting him in 19th place. Ludcheel Colas finished 21st running a time of 4:34.

Field Results

Long Jump: Noah Meadows finished 4th jumping a distance of 6.83m. He also broke the outdoor school record. Chandler Whittle jumped 6.16m putting him in 10th place and Sam Woods followed closely behind jumping a distance of 6.04 putting him in 14th place. Jordan Blue placed 15th jumping 5.98 and Valante Walker finished 16th jumping 5.95.

Shot Put: Luke Gordy finished 5th in the shot put after throwing a distance of 12.17m.

Hammer: Freshman Aiden Campbell placed 1st throwing 45.71m and Calvin Fernandez placed 8th throwing 36.94m.

Pole Vault: Evan Motes placed 1st clearing a height of 4.05m in the pole vault.

What’s Next?

The Warriors will travel to Columbia, S.C., to compete in the Weems Baskin meet at the University of South Carolina March 25 and 26. They will also travel to Montreat, N.C., to take part in the Montreat Invitational on the same days.