CENTRAL — The Southern Wesleyan Warriors Men’s Tennis Team hosted the Lees-McRae Bobcats in Conference Carolinas action on Friday afternoon and picked up a 4-3 victory.

Match Vital

Final: Southern Wesleyan 4, Lees-McRae 3

Records: Southern Wesleyan (2-8 / CC 1-1) Lees-McRae (1-7 / CC 0-2)

How It Happened

The Warriors took one of the three double matches on Friday afternoon. Sarvesh Maria and Enzo Marcheschi won 6-2 in their set against Landon Church and Max Borisov. Parker Willis and Fabian Segreda fell short and lost their match 1-6.

In the singles, the Warriors won all but two matches. Sarvesh Maria took his match to three, as he won the first set before dropping the second set. In the final set, Maria won 7-5 against Hanqing Wang. Parker Willis won his sets against Landon Church in a 6-2, 6-3 final. Enzo Marcheschi won his sets in a 7-6 and 6-3 final score. Fabian Segreda took the 4th singles match 6-2 and 6-4.

Whats Next

The Warriors will host King University on March 26th at 1:00.