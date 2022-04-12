CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan took down the Converse Valkyries for the sweep on Saturday afternoon. The Warriors won the first game 8-5 and the second game 8-4.

The Warriors collected twelve hits in game one. Delaney Byers, Emma Jo Wolfe and Emmy Copeland all doubled during the game, and Emma Collins picked up a triple. Addi Johnson led the team with three of the five RBIs. Southern Wesleyan walked once, and Johnson, Collins and Haley Bertie all stole bases. Faith Bowen started the first game and struck out four batters over 4.1 innings. Collins came in to pitch in relief and collected six strikeouts.

Southern Wesleyan posted 10 hits in the first game with three Warriors recording two hits. Delaney Byers and Emma Jo Wolfe doubled, and Mary Sullivan recorded a triple. Emma Collins homered in the game. Both Wolfe and Collins had two of the eight RBIs. Byers picked up the lone walk of the afternoon, and Byers, Johnson and Collins all stole bases. Emma Collins pitched a complete game for Southern Wesleyan and struck out four batters.

Game One

Converse struck early in the bottom of the first inning.

Southern Wesleyan was not deterred as they took the lead in the top of the third inning. Emmy Copeland led off with a double to right center. A sacrifice bunt by Haley Bertie allowed Copeland to advance to third base. Delaney Byers then doubled to right center to bring Copeland in to score. Addi Johnson singled to left center to bring Byers in and put the Warriors on top 2-1.

The Warriors were not done as Emma Collins led off the top of the fourth inning with a triple to left field. Faith Bowen then walked to put runners at the corners. Kaitlyn Stewart knocked the ball into left center for a single to advance Bowen to second base and bring Collins in to score. Emmy Copeland then singled to center field to bring Bowen in to score. With both runners in scoring position, a passed ball allowed Stewart to come in to score to give the Warriors a 5-1 run lead.

Converse countered as runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings allowed them to tie the game up 5-5.

The Warriors pushed onward in the top of the sixth inning. With one out, Haley Bertie reached first on an error and then stole second base. An error by the short stop allowed Delaney Byers to reach first base. Addi Johnson reached on a fielder’s choice that took Bertie off the base pads, but allowed Byers to come in to score. Emma Jo Wolfe then doubled to left field to allow Johnson to come in to score and put them back on top 7-5.

In the top of the seventh inning, Emma Collins singled and then stole second base. Mary Sullivan followed with a single to put two on with no outs. Kaitlyn Stewart grounded out to short stop to advance both runners ninety feet. A pop out by Emmy Copeland allowed Collins to come home and give the Warriors an 8-5 run victory.

Game Two

Southern Wesleyan came out swinging in game two as they took an early lead in the top of the second inning. Emma Collins reached first on an error by first base and then stole second base. A fielder’s choice allowed Mary Sullivan to reach first base. Another error allowed Kaitlyn Stewart to reach first and load up the bases. A ground out by Emmy Copeland allowed Collins to come in and score to give the Warriors a 1-0 run advantage. With two outs, Delaney Byers singled to left field to allow Sullivan to come in to score. Addi Johnson then reached on an error by the shortstop to allow Stewart to score. Johnson stole second to put both runners in scoring position. Emma Jo Wolfe doubled to left center field to bring both Byers and Johnson in to give the Warriors a 5-0 run advantage.

Converse brought two runs in to score in the bottom of the third inning to put them within three runs of the Warriors.

The Warriors struck again in the top of the fourth inning. Addi Johnson led off the inning with a single. However, Emma Jo Wolfe then reached on a fielder’s choice that took Johnson off the base pads. A second fielder’s choice, this time hit into by Lydia Clanton took Wolfe off the base. With two outs and Clanton on first, Emma Collins homered to extend the Warriors lead to 7-2. Southern Wesleyan was not done in the inning as Mary Sullivan tripled. An error by second base allowed Kaitlyn Stewart to reach first and bring Sullivan in to put the Warriors ahead 8-2.

The Valkyries challenged in the bottom of the fifth inning as a home run by Griffis allowed them to cut the Warriors lead. However, Southern Wesleyan walked away with an 8-4 run victory.