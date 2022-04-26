CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan swept the Chowan Hawks on the road on Friday in 8-4 and 6-0 final scores.

The Warriors picked up ten hits in game one with Lydia Clanton leading the team with three hits on the afternoon. Both Clanton and Addi Johnson had doubles, and Delaney Byers, Emma Jo Wolfe and Clanton recorded home runs. Clanton had three of the seven RBIs. Both Johnson and Wolfe stole bases. Emma Collins started the first game for Southern Wesleyan and pitched 4.1 innings.

Southern Wesleyan had seven hits in game two with Lydia Clanton leading the team with three hits once again. Clanton, Delaney Byers and Emma Collins all doubled. The Warriors walked once, and had three stolen bases by Addi Johnson, Collins and Haley Bertie. Byers was hit by a pitch twice. Emma Collins pitched a complete game for game two and struck out three batters.

Game One

Chowan took the first run of game in the bottom of the first inning.

However, the Warriors countered in the top of the top of the third inning. With two outs, Delaney Byers hit a home run to left center field. Addi Johnson followed with a single to center field and then stole second base. With Johnson in scoring position, Emma Jo Wolfe singled to shortstop to put Johnson in scoring position. As Wolfe was stealing second base, Johnson came in to score to put Southern Wesleyan ahead 2-1. Lydia Clanton followed her with a single through the left side to bring Wolfe in and put the Warriors ahead 3-1.

The Hawks tied it up as they scored runs in the bottom of the third and fifth innings.

Southern Wesleyan continued to push ahead as Emma Jo Wolfe kicked off the top of the sixth inning with a home run over the left center field wall. Lydia Clanton followed with a double down the left field line. Emma Collins knocked a single to center field to bring Clanton across home plate. Collins went on to advance to second on the throw and then to third on a wild pitch. With Collins in scoring position, Mary Sullivan hit a sacrifice fly to center field to give Southern Wesleyan a three run advantage.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Warriors struck again. With one out, Addi Johnson doubled to left center and then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Lydia Clanton drilled a home run over the left center field wall to extend Southern Wesleyan’s lead to 8-3.

Chowan would challenge in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Warriors walked away with an 8-4 run game one victory.

Game Two

Southern Wesleyan scored the first runs of game two in the top of the second inning. Emma Collins led off the inning by reaching first on a fielding error by short stop and then stole second base to get into scoring position. Marry Sullivan reached first on a wild pitch drop third strike that also allowed Collins to advance to third. As Sarah Prater struck out swinging, Sullivan advanced to third base. Emmy Copeland hit into a sacrifice fly out to bring Collins in to score. Haley Bertie walked, and then, as Bertie stole second base, Sullivan came in to score to give the Warriors a 2-0 run advantage.

The Warriors extended their lead in the top of the ninth inning. Delaney Byers led off by reaching first on a fielding error by the third baseman, however Byers was taken off the bases the next at bat as Addi Johnson hit into a fielder’s choice. Johnson then stole second to put her in scoring position. A ground out by Emma Jo Wolfe allowed Johnson to move to third base. Back-to-back doubles by Lydia Clanton and Emma Collins allowed two more runs to come in to extend Southern Wesleyan’s lead to 4-0.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Warriors plated two more runs. With one out, Emmy Copeland singled to left field and then advanced to second on a ground out by Haley Bertie. Delaney Byers sent the ball to left center field for a double to bring Copeland in to score. With Byers in scoring position, Addi Johnson singled to bring Byers in and give the Warriors a 6-0 run victory.