EASLEY — With the return of all seven Little League World Series events in 2022, Little League International recently announced the more than 90 volunteer umpires who are set to take the field for these iconic events this July and August.

“The impact of not having the World Series events in their full capacities the last two years had a major effect on the players and coaches who were looking forward to playing on the biggest stage in youth sports, but also left a profound impact on the volunteer umpires who dream of working at our World Series events each year,” said Tom Rawlings, Little League Director of Umpire Development. “We are honored and excited to welcome these dedicated individuals back to the field this summer as they continue to work to provide the best possible experience for Little Leaguers from around the world. Their commitment and dedication as regular season and tournament umpires over the years has not gone unnoticed and we are proud to recognize their efforts with this honor.”

According to League officials, the selection process to become a World Series umpire is lengthy and rigorous. In order to be eligible to volunteer in a Little League World Series event, an umpire must first have competed in a region tournament event. After that experience is completed, the process for selection to work a World Series begins with an application submitted by each volunteer umpire through the Umpire Registry. Once received, the District Administrator may also provide comments to the region office for review. Little League’s nine region offices then consider all nominated umpires before selecting those who most closely meet the selection criteria.

Individuals who meet those qualifications are then screened annually by Little League International and region staffs for selection to umpire in a Little League World Series tournament.

Appointment as a member of the umpiring crew for a World Series is the highest honor that Little League can bestow on a volunteer umpire. The umpires that have been selected are based on nominations received since the 2019 season, with those who opted to defer their selection from the 2020/2021 World Series now having the opportunity to volunteer their services for the 2022 events.

Little League International will support all volunteer umpires at the seven World Series events with a travel stipend to help offset the costs for the men and women to attend their respective World Series events, they said.

Officiating at the SLWS in Easley:

Thomas Bourque (East Region – Waltham, Mass.)

Duane Cave (West Region – Aliso Viejo, Calif.)

Robert Curtis II (East Region – Bangor, Maine)

Hector Figueroa-Rodriguez (Latin America Region – San Juan, P.R.)

David Frye (Southeast Region – Fort Pierce, Fla.)

Brian Hollowell (Central Region – Goshen, Ind.)

Philip King (Central Region – Lancaster, Ohio)

Rodger Moss (Southwest Region – Brazoria, Texas)

Timothy Neasham (West Region – Richland, Wash.)

Payton Oltmann (Southwest Region – Giddings, Texas)

Mark Onushco (East Region – Tamaqua, Pa.)

Marc Reyes (Canada Region – Maple Ridge, B.C.)

Guy Vilt (Southeast Region – Bradenton, Fla.)

