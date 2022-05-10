CENTRAL — Over 600 student-athletes have been named to the Conference Carolinas Spring Academic All-Conference Teams Presented by Barnes & Noble College. Southern Wesleyan was honored with 54 athletes named to the team.

“It’s been an amazing spring in Conference Carolinas with much more to come,” Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “We strive daily to develop champions in body, mind and soul in Conference Carolinas, and this continues to further the point that our student-athletes truly want to continue to lead the way by focusing their efforts in the classroom as well.”

“I am very proud of student-athletes, they are dedicated to time management and juggle all their responsibilities so well. This is a wonderful and well-deserved accomplishment! Go Warriors!” Julia Reininga, Director of Athletics at Southern Wesleyan University said.

The Conference Carolinas Academic All-Conference Teams Presented by Barnes & Noble College consist of junior and senior student-athletes in the conference who have competed in a conference-sponsored sport and maintained a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale in all work completed at their member institution.

The GPA is calculated based on the cumulative averages of the student-athletes through the previous semester and each student-athlete must have attended their member institution for at least one academic year.

Baseball

Jake Wisniewski

Will Pitts

DJ Ludwick

Dawson Gilstrap

Andrew Patterson

Zach O’Malley

Sandy Johnson

Devyn Bond

Parker Pillsbury

Ryan Moore

Josh Galloway

TJ McEvilly

Aaron Bennett

Juan Garcia

Men’s Golf

Carter Rains

Women’s Golf

Emileigh Swords

Sarah Page

Rachel Page

Isabel Matos

Men’s Track & Field

Jacob Harris

Peyton Shelton

Noah Dilday

Casey Frock

Gabe Carnagey

Chandler Whittle

Women’s Track & Field

Taylor Broadwell

Madison Lewellen

Caroline Lamb

Lauren West

Keyanna Williams

Kelsie Smith

Haley McLaughlin

Julia Reeves

Grace Chen

Carrie Barton

Mycherie Onwuzuruike

Women’s Lacrosse

Kaeleigh McDaniel

Jocelyn Cosgrove

Tabitha Beecher

Yael Echeverria

Jesse Soles

Kali Letcher

Softball

Lydia Clanton

Delaney Byers

Emma Collins

Haley Bertie

Emma Jo Wolfe

Bethannie Perrine

Kaitlyn Stewart

Men’s Tennis

Sarvesh Maria

Fabian Segreda

Enzo Marcheschi

Dylan Johns

Women’s Tennis

Natalie White