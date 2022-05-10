CENTRAL — Over 600 student-athletes have been named to the Conference Carolinas Spring Academic All-Conference Teams Presented by Barnes & Noble College. Southern Wesleyan was honored with 54 athletes named to the team.
“It’s been an amazing spring in Conference Carolinas with much more to come,” Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “We strive daily to develop champions in body, mind and soul in Conference Carolinas, and this continues to further the point that our student-athletes truly want to continue to lead the way by focusing their efforts in the classroom as well.”
“I am very proud of student-athletes, they are dedicated to time management and juggle all their responsibilities so well. This is a wonderful and well-deserved accomplishment! Go Warriors!” Julia Reininga, Director of Athletics at Southern Wesleyan University said.
The Conference Carolinas Academic All-Conference Teams Presented by Barnes & Noble College consist of junior and senior student-athletes in the conference who have competed in a conference-sponsored sport and maintained a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale in all work completed at their member institution.
The GPA is calculated based on the cumulative averages of the student-athletes through the previous semester and each student-athlete must have attended their member institution for at least one academic year.
Baseball
Jake Wisniewski
Will Pitts
DJ Ludwick
Dawson Gilstrap
Andrew Patterson
Zach O’Malley
Sandy Johnson
Devyn Bond
Parker Pillsbury
Ryan Moore
Josh Galloway
TJ McEvilly
Aaron Bennett
Juan Garcia
Men’s Golf
Carter Rains
Women’s Golf
Emileigh Swords
Sarah Page
Rachel Page
Isabel Matos
Men’s Track & Field
Jacob Harris
Peyton Shelton
Noah Dilday
Casey Frock
Gabe Carnagey
Chandler Whittle
Women’s Track & Field
Taylor Broadwell
Madison Lewellen
Caroline Lamb
Lauren West
Keyanna Williams
Kelsie Smith
Haley McLaughlin
Julia Reeves
Grace Chen
Carrie Barton
Mycherie Onwuzuruike
Women’s Lacrosse
Kaeleigh McDaniel
Jocelyn Cosgrove
Tabitha Beecher
Yael Echeverria
Jesse Soles
Kali Letcher
Softball
Lydia Clanton
Delaney Byers
Emma Collins
Haley Bertie
Emma Jo Wolfe
Bethannie Perrine
Kaitlyn Stewart
Men’s Tennis
Sarvesh Maria
Fabian Segreda
Enzo Marcheschi
Dylan Johns
Women’s Tennis
Natalie White