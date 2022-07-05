EASLEY — Five Tigers were named to the All-ACC Academic Baseball Team, announced Monday by the league office, including one player from Easley.

Pitchers Ryan Ammons (majoring in parks, recreation & tourism management) and Mack Anglin (majoring in criminal justice) joined infielders Benjamin Blackwell (athletic leadership), Max Wagner (sports communication) and Blake Wright (economics) on the All-ACC Academic Team. It was the second time Anglin was named to the team.

According to the University, the minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 GPA for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative GPA during one’s academic career for undergraduate students. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the squad.

Ammons, from Easley, was 1-2 with a team-high eight saves, 4.61 ERA, .200 opponents’ batting average and 40 strikeouts against 14 walks in 27.1 innings pitched over 25 relief appearances.

Anglin, from Marengo, Ohio, a Third-Team All-ACC selection, was 6-6 with a 4.48 ERA, .227 opponents’ batting average and 78 strikeouts in 76.1 innings pitched over 15 starts.

Blackwell, from Fairfax, Va., hit .327 with three homers, 33 RBIs, 52 runs, a .428 on-base percentage and four steals in 58 games. Wagner (Green Bay, Wis.), a first-team All-American and ACC Player-of-the-Year, batted .369 with 27 homers, 15 doubles, 76 RBIs, 66 runs, an .852 slugging percentage, a .496 on-base percentage and two steals in 58 games.

Wright, from Belleair, Fla., a Third-Team All-ACC selection, hit .349 with 11 homers, nine doubles, 40 RBIs and 30 runs in 44 games.

According to records, the five selections tied for fifth most in the ACC.

