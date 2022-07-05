PICKENS COUNTY — For the last 40 years, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) has conducted a Summer Turkey & Quail Survey to estimate reproduction and recruitment of these important game birds.

The survey involves agency wildlife biologists, technicians, and game wardens, as well as many volunteers from other natural resource agencies and the general public. The survey is conducted in July and August each year. With the start of the survey upon us this year, SCDNR is once again asking for volunteers to participate in this important data collection project.

The Summer Survey is designed to monitor annual nesting success of hens and survival of their broods, which has the greatest influence on wild turkey and bobwhite quail population dynamics. The information allows biologists to calculate many factors essential for sound game bird management.

If you spend time outdoors or travel the secondary roads of the state, can identify turkeys and quail, differentiate between males, females and poults (young turkeys) or chicks (young quail,) you are encouraged to participate in this simple observational survey.

You can find additional information, including instructions and printable recording forms on their website, www.dnr.sc.gov.

Additionally, SCDNR is now accepting applications for deer lottery hunts on public lands through 5 p.m. on Aug. 15. The Multi-site, Unrestricted Multi-site, Webb Gun, Webb Archery, and South Fenwick Archery lotteries operate independently and maintain separate preference points.

The “unrestricted” multi-site lottery application will cover hunting opportunities on Bear Island, Donnelley, and Bonneau Ferry WMA with no antler restrictions at these sites.

The multi-site lottery application includes Belfast WMA, Botany Bay WMA, Hamilton Ridge WMA, Palachoucola WMA, and Wateree River Heritage Preserve. Antler restrictions apply to these locations.

For each deer lottery, applicants may choose up to 15 hunt site selections.

For more information, go to www.dnr.sc.gov/hunting/deerlotterysites.