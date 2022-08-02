SCD1 still in tournament play, Central out

EASLEY — Rain delays plagued opening weekend of the Little League Senior League World Series, but host team South Carolina District 1 (SCD1) managed to pull out a 4-2 win over East on Sunday.

East stayed in it until the end, but SCD1 pulled away late for the victory. The game was tied at two with SCD1 batting in the top of the tenth when Levi Recio singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

The Host team opened up scoring in the second inning when Brice Whitman doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

In the top of the seventh inning, SCD1 tied things up at two when Peyton Anders singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.

Brayden Bryson earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for SCD1. The ace went three innings, allowing zero runs on one hit, striking out four and walking one.

Mikey Sanchez took the loss for East. The hurler surrendered one run on two hits over one and one-third innings, striking out one and walking one.

Caleb Owens started the game for SCD1. He went seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out eight. Benny Andreoli started the game for East. The pitcher surrendered two runs on two hits over six and a third innings, striking out eight

Christian Willis went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead East in hits.

SCD1 tallied seven hits. Whitman and Recio all managed multiple hits for the hometown team.

On Monday, SCD1 fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 7-1 loss to Southwest.

Southwest scored on a double and a single in the first inning, followed by three runs in the fifth.

Levi Recio was on the mound for SCD1. He allowed three hits and three runs over four innings, striking out five. Dalton Shelton and Jack Jarish entered the game as relief, throwing two innings and one inning, respectively.

Recio, Braxton Patton and Peyton Anders each collected one hit to lead SC District 1. SC District 1 didn’t commit a single error in the field. Cole Davis had the most chances in the field with six.

SCD1 isn’t the only team sitting at .500: Canada defeated Asia-Pacific 13-3 in Game 2 but went on to lose Game 5 12-10 to Latin America.

Caribbean (2-0) took down Europe-Africa 8-3 in Game 3 and Australia 19-1 on Game 7.

For the US, Southeast defeated West 12-2 in Game 1 and Central 10-3 in Game 6. In Game 9, East beat Central 20-6. With two loses, Central is out.

