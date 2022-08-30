CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan shut out the Brevard Tornados on Saturday evening in a 2-0 final score.

The Warriors out shot the Tornados 20 shots to three as they picked up their first victory of the regular season. The Warriors had 11 shots on goal. Karla Gordon led the team with four shots. Both Bella Hanzel and Fianna Steves had two shots on goal. Gordon and Hanzel each recorded goals for the Warriors. Both Nadya Perez and Gordon had assists. Katelyn O’Neill started in goal for the Warriors and played the first forty-five minutes before Samantha Benner came in. Benner collected the lone save of the evening for the Warriors.

“Great to see our team continue to improve and playing at a level that is making us competitive in every game,” said Coach Meneses. “Our team style of play is developing well and we now have a confident system. Everyone is contributing in our games and this gives us great flexibility.”

How it happened

Southern Wesleyan attacked early on as Bella Hanzel took a shot on goal just five minutes into the first half, however Nicole Arroyo saved the ball from the net to keep the Warriors off the board. The Warriors would not relent as Karla Gordon collected a pass from Nadya Perez and drove to the net. Gordon sent the ball into the back of the net to give the Warriors the early 1-0 lead. The Warriors continued to attack the net as Fianna Steves and Gordon sent more shots to the net, but the Tornados were able to prevent the Warriors were extending their lead further. Southern Wesleyan attacked again as Gordon passed the ball down the field to Bella Hanzel who took a couple touches before drilling it into the top corner of the net to extend Southern Wesleyan’s lead to 2-0 at halftime.

The Warriors maintained the pressure in the second half as Yoselyn Cardenas and Brianna Guinn each took shots on the goal, but Mackenzie Lozano saved the ball from the net to keep the Warriors from pushing further ahead. The Tornados countered with a shot on goal of their own off the foot of Mikayla Zvekan, but Samantha Benner was able to save the ball from the net. Southern Wesleyan increased the intensity as Grace Williams sent the ball toward the net, but her attack was thwarted by Lozano to keep the Warriors lead at two goals. The Warriors went on to win the game in a 2-0 final.

What’s Next

The Warriors will return to Central to host the USC Aiken Pacers on Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. Southern Wesleyan will host their Conference Carolinas opener on Sept. 7 as they welcome the King Tornado to Central for a 5 pm kick-off.