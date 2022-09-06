EASLEY — Despite a late comeback by Wade Hampton in the second half, the Green Wave were able to fend off the Generals to secure a 28-27 victory last Friday.

Freshman Quarterback Jay Stoker for Easley went 9-16 for 163 passing yards and a touchdown. In rushing, Senior Ethan Alexander carried the ball nine times for 119 yards and a touchdown. Logan Sullivan, a junior, had 18 carries for 65 yards and two lost fumbles. In receiving, junior Will Patton had six catches for 106 yards and a touchdown.

On the other side of the ball, Green Wave players Chris Clemons, Andrew Pennica and Dj Kittles all managed to snag interceptions. While Talan Scott, Noah Pierce and C. Hammond scored sacks on the Wade Hampton QB. Scott and Sire Crisp also led Easley in tackles for the night.

Easley (1-1) returns home to host J.L. Mann (3-0) this Friday.

Pickens snapped their winning streak with a 48-27 loss against Southside.

The Tigers lit up the Blue Flame by throwing 35 points on the board in the first quarter alone. A scoreless second quarter saw the teams head to the locker rooms 35-14 at the half. Pickens tried to come back and managed six in the third, but Southside drove the final nail in the fourth with another 13 points to Pickens’ seven.

Final at the whistle was Tigers 48, Blue Flame 27.

Unfortunately, things aren’t going to get any easier for Pickens as they play the undefeated Daniel Lions on 9/16.

Daniel was off last week with an early Bye but will host Hart County (1-1) this Friday.

Liberty lost 38-13 to Eastside on 9/2. The Red Devils went scoreless for three of the four quarters, only putting up points in the third.

Liberty (1-2) plays Dixie (1-2) this Friday at home.

Wren (0-2) is off to a rocky start this season with losses to Jefferson (56-28) and Seneca (31-14). They’re hoping to turn things around this Friday as the ‘Canes take on T.L. Hanna (2-1).

Kick off for games this Friday is 7:30 p.m.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.