PICKENS COUNTY — Southern Wesleyan fell to West Alabama and Newberry in the final two matches in the Newberry Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.

Southern Wesleyan collected 15 kills in the first match of the afternoon with Abigail Gannaio leading the team with six. Ellie Johnson had the lone ace for the Warriors. Riley Young, Gavirelle Elswick and Abigail Gannaio all collected blocks. The Warriors recorded 13 assists with Kali Letcher leading the team with seven. Carter Duggins recorded 10 of the 41 digs.

The Warriors recorded 20 kills in the second match. Senior Amber Bass led the team with 10 kills in the loss. Three Warriors had service aces in the match. Trinity Eichman led the team with three blocks. Southern Wesleyan had 20 assists with Kali Letcher leading the team with nine. She was followed by Ashley Sexton with eight. Carter Duggins collected 22 of the 44 digs of the evening.

Match Vitals

Southern Wesleyan vs West Alabama

Set One: West Alabama 25, Southern Wesleyan 17

Set Two: West Alabama 25, Southern Wesleyan 14

Set Three: West Alabama 25, Southern Wesleyan 16

Southern Wesleyan vs Newberry

Set One: Newberry 25, Southern Wesleyan 8

Set Two: Newberry 25, Southern Wesleyan 19

Set Three: Newberry 25, Southern Wesleyan 20

How It Happened

Southern Wesleyan vs West Alabama

Set One

West Alabama took the first point of the match, but Southern Wesleyan fought back with kills by Abigail Gannaio to give them a 2-1 point lead. Ellie Johnson laid down an ace to extend the Warriors lead to 4-1. However, the Tigers fought back with kills by Madison Fisher to put them within one point of the Warriors. West Alabama continued to challenge, but a kill by Amber Bass allowed Southern Wesleyan to keep the set tied. The Tigers pushed ahead, taking a 14-10 point lead on a service ace by MacKenzie Wells. Despite kills by Gavirelle Elswick and Riley Young, the Tigers went on to win the first set 25-17.

Set Two

The Tigers charged out of the gate in the second set as they took an early 3-0 point lead on a kill by Nathalia Medeiros. The Warriors countered with a kill by Emily Ellis to put them within three of the Tigers. However, the Tigers continued to push ahead as Madison Fisher put down several kills in a row to give them a six point advantage. The Warriors remained within six points of West Alabama on kills by Abigail Gannaio and Emily Ellis. However, West Alabama took the second set 25-14.

Set Three

West Alabama continued their intensity in the final set of the match as a kill by Nathalia Medeiros and aces by MaKenzie Wells put them ahead of Southern Wesleyan 3-0. The Tigers continued to shut down the Warriors attacks, but kills by Riley Young and Abigail Gannaio allowed the Warriors to stay within six points of the Tigers. West Alabama went on to win the final set 25-16.

Southern Wesleyan vs Newberry

Set One

Newberry struck first in the first set of the match as Avery Webb put down an ace. They continued to push ahead with kills by Taylor Hill and Samantha Shaffer. An ace by Gavirelle Elswick allowed the Warriors to cut the Wolves lead in half. Newberry would not relent as a kill by Shaffer gave them a 12-3 point lead. Despite an assisted block by Riley Young and Abigail Gannaio, the Wolves took the first set in a 25-8.

Set Two

The Wolves maintained the intensity in the second set as Samantha Shaffer put down a kill, but the Warriors countered shortly afterwards as Amber Bass killed the ball to allow Southern Wesleyan to tie the set up. Newberry extended their lead on a set of assisted blocks, but Southern Wesleyan came to within one of the Wolves with a kill by Abigail Gannaio. A kill by Liz Ober allowed the Wolves to take a five point lead. Southern Wesleyan continued to chip away at Newberry’s lead with kills by Riley Young and Gavirelle Elswick. The Wolves would not relent as they continued to push ahead and win the second set in a 25-19 point final.

Set Three

Southern Wesleyan took the first points of the final set as both Amber Bass and Abigail Gannaio killed the ball to give them the early lead. However, Newberry countered with an assisted block by Samantha Shaffer and Baylor Herlehy to put the Wolves on the board. The Wolves took a 6-3 point lead on an ace by Kannyn Boyd. Southern Wesleyan continued to fight back with an ace by Ellie Johnson to put them one point behind Newberry. Kills by Amber Bass and Emily Ellis put the Warriors down 11-13 to the Wolves of Newberry. The Wolves pushed further ahead, but blocks by Riley Young, Trinity Eichman and Gavirelle Elswick allowed the Warriors to stay within three points of Newberry. However, the Wolves went on to win the final set in a 25-20 final.

What’s Next

The Warriors will host their home and Conference Carolinas opener on Sept. 14 as they welcome the North Greenville Crusaders to Tysinger Gymnasium for a 7 p.m. match. The Warriors will travel to Bristol, Tenn., on Sept. 17 to take on the King Tornado before returning home to host the Lees-McRae Bobcats on Sept. 20.