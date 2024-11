GEORGETOWN — Pickens County residents David “Moose” Alexander, Khol Alexander, Scott Mosley, Trent Alexander, Chad Looper, Joshua Ross and Kirk Alexander snagged two gators on Sept. 10 and 16 for opening week of S.C. Gator season on Black River in Georgetown, S.C.

Sept. 16: 350 lbs., 11 ft.

Sept. 10: 225 lbs., 9 ft., 6 in.