Upcoming games for Pickens, Liberty and Powdersville

PICKENS COUNTY — The Daniel Lions continue their winning ways after a solid 42-14 win over Pickens on Friday.

Senior quarterback Blaine Simmons went 10 of 13 for 169 yards and two touchdowns for Daniel. Jolton Chapman went 6 of 6 for 60 yards and a TD. In receiving, Misun Kelley, J. Brown-Wallace and Eli Merck all scored as well.

Pickens had 64 total plays including 15 first downs. They played a clean game, with only a single penality for 5 yards.

Daniel (4-0) plays Riverside (1-4) this Friday while Pickens (2-2) heads to Liberty to take on the Red Devils.

Over in Powdersville, the Patriots finally dropped one, losing 37-35 against Hillcrest (5-0) last week. The Rams quarterback Bennett Judy threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns over the course of the game.

Powdersville is off this week with a bye, but will return Sept. 30 to host Belton-Honea Path.

Easley improves to 3-1 after their 36-17 Homecoming Game win over Woodmont.

Kaleb Sutton completed 17 out of 29 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns for the Green Wave.

Defensivly, Luke Peeples stood out with 15 total tackles and a fumble recovery over the four quarters. Andrew Pennica also had a stellar game with 10 total tackles.

Easley heads to Southside (2-2) this Friday.

Kick off for all games this Friday is 7:30 p.m.

