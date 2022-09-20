CENTRAL – Southern Wesleyan fell in four sets to the King Tornado on Saturday afternoon in a 3-1 final score.

The Warriors recorded 38 kills and posted a kill percentage of 18.6% in the loss to the Tornado. Amber Bass led the team with 11 kills, with freshman Abigail Gannaio following right behind her with 10 kills. Ashley Sexton led the team with 23 assists. Southern Wesleyan recorded six aces with Kali Letcher leading the team with three. The Warriors picked up five blocks in the match. Kristina Pino led the team with 22 of the 55 digs.

How It Happened

Set One

The Warriors took the first point of the set and then extended their lead to 2-0 on a kill by Amber Bass. Southern Wesleyan continued to push ahead, but a kill by Chloe Clayton allowed the Tornado to come to within one of the Warriors. However, a kill by Abigail Gannaio allowed the Warriors to maintain the lead. King pressured back as they took an 11-8 point lead on an ace by Gabri Puertas. The Warriors fought back to tie the set up on kills and an ace by Amber Bass. King pushed ahead, but kills by Trinity Eichman and Gannaio tied the set up 19-19. However, service aces by Bailey Fersner allowed the Tornado to take a 24-19 point advantage. A kill by Hailee Blankenship allowed King to take a 25-19 point first set victory.

Set Two

King took the first point of the second set, but a kill by Abigail Gannaio allowed Southern Wesleyan to tie the set up. The Tornado would not relent as an ace by Bailey Fersner put them ahead 4-1. The Warriors countered with a kill by Riley Young and an ace by Kali Letcher to keep them within three of the Tornado. King pushed further ahead, but Southern Wesleyan challenged back with kills by Emily Ellis and Gavirelle Elswick. Amber Bass drove the ball down in a kill to put the Warriors down 11-15 of the Tornado. However, back-to-back kills by Hailee Blankenship allowed King to extend their lead to 17-12. Southern Wesleyan countered with a kill by Riley Young, but King took the second set 25-17.

Set Three

The Warriors struck quickly in the third set as back-to-back kills by Abigail Gannaio and Amber Bass gave them a 2-0 point lead. Southern Wesleyan extended their lead to 8-4 on an assisted block by Bass and Trinity Bass. King challenged back as aces by Hailee Blankenship allowed them to tie the Warriors 9-9. However, the Warriors continued to push ahead as a kill by Gannaio put Southern Wesleyan ahead 11-10. The Tornado challenged back as a kill by Abigail Blecher put them within one, but Amber Bass killed the ball to allow the Warriors to take a 16-14 point lead. A kill by Tiyonnah Brown pushed the Warriors ahead 20-18. The Warriors went on to win the third set 26-24.

Set Four

King took the first point of the final set on an assisted block by Katie Harless and Chloe Clayton. However, the Warriors countered with an ace by Gavirelle Elswick to take a 3-2 point lead. The lead was short lived as the Tornado went on a run with kills by Hailee Blankenship put them ahead 9-4. Emily Ellis put down a kill and then Amber Bass delivered an ace to put the Warriors back within three. The Tornado continued to push ahead as Chloe Clayton put down three kills to give King a 15-9 point lead. Despite kills by Gavirelle Elswick and Amber Bass, the Tornado went on to win the final set 25-13.

What’s Next

The Warriors will travel to Spartanburg, SC on September 23 to take on the Converse Valkyries before returning home to host Emory & Henry College on September 24. Southern Wesleyan will then travel to Due West, SC to take on the Erskine Flying Fleet on September 28.